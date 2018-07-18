Wed July 18, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 18, 2018

Founder of group banned by UN denies joining Imran Khan's party

Chief of Ansarul ul Ummah and founder of Harkatul Mujahideen, a group  banned by the United Nations , has not joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf , said party candidate Assad Umar after he was  criticized on the social media.

According to  an English daily, Umar said Facebook post  on his official page announcing that the  cleric has joined  the PTI was ‘incorrect’  and  a ‘mistake’ by his team. 

“We had a meeting which was attended by ulema of other sects,” he was quoted as saying by the paper.

The cleric has also  denied  reports that he has joined the PTI.

 He, however confirmed that  he would support the PTI leader.

“We have only extended support to Asar Umar in NA-54 because we respect him and w e will try to help him,” he told the newspaper.

