Founder of group banned by UN denies joining Imran Khan's party

Chief of Ansarul ul Ummah and founder of Harkatul Mujahideen, a group banned by the United Nations , has not joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf , said party candidate Assad Umar after he was criticized on the social media.

According to an English daily, Umar said Facebook post on his official page announcing that the cleric has joined the PTI was ‘incorrect’ and a ‘mistake’ by his team.

“We had a meeting which was attended by ulema of other sects,” he was quoted as saying by the paper.



The cleric has also denied reports that he has joined the PTI.

He, however confirmed that he would support the PTI leader.

“We have only extended support to Asar Umar in NA-54 because we respect him and w e will try to help him,” he told the newspaper.