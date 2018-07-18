On this day 33 years ago: Bilawal remembers uncle Shahnawaz Bhutto's tragic assassination

About thirty three years ago today i.e. July 17, 1985, Shahnawaz Bhutto, one of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s sons, died a mysterious and tragic death, the details of which are still unknown to the world.

He was assassinated on the orders of General Zia-ul-Haq, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted.

Just before his death, Shahnawaz was spending his holidays with his family members in the south of France. After a nice day with his family, his wife Rehana informed Begum Nusrat Bhutto that Shahnawaz was dead.

Shahnawaz’s death was a great shock to entire Bhutto family. He was very close to his sister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and his death greatly pained her.

On Shahnawaz's 33rd death anniversary, his nephew Bilawal Bhutto, chairman PPP, has tweeted:



