Wed July 18, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 18, 2018

Several shops destroyed as fire erupts at Islamabad bazaar

ISLAMABAD: Dozens of shops were destroyed  as a fire broke  out at Sunday bazaar of Peshawar More, H-9 at around 12:40 pm on Wednesday.

Long queues of vehicle are being witnessed at Kashmir highway as the firefighters rushed to extinguish the inferno .

As many as 10 fire tenders from Rescue 1122 and Pakistan Navy rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Several teams of rescuers were also dispatched  the spot.

