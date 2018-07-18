Several shops destroyed as fire erupts at Islamabad bazaar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Dozens of shops were destroyed as a fire broke out at Sunday bazaar of Peshawar More, H-9 at around 12:40 pm on Wednesday.
Long queues of vehicle are being witnessed at Kashmir highway as the firefighters rushed to extinguish the inferno .
As many as 10 fire tenders from Rescue 1122 and Pakistan Navy rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
Several teams of rescuers were also dispatched the spot.
