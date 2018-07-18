Wed July 18, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 18, 2018

Zardari, Faryal Talpur removed from ECL

ISLAMABAD: The government has removed names of Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur from the Exit Control List, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

The names were removed from the list by the Interior Ministry days after they were placed on it in order to prevent them from leaving the country.

Their names were placed on the Exit Control List after reports emerged that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was carrying out an inquiry against them for their alleged involvement in a multi-billion money laundering scam, charges they deny.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan directed the FIA to summon the suspects after the July 25 General Election  as  Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur stated through their lawyers that they were busy in their election campaign.

The Pakistan People's Party co-chairman and  his sister earlier skipped an inquiry by the FIA which had summoned them  through a notice.  

Comments

