Cabinet reverses decision to hold Sharifs’ jail trial

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Wednesday reversed the decision for trial of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Safdar in prison behind the closed doors, Geo News reported citing sources.

The decision was taken in the meeting held at PM House chaired by caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasiurl Mulk.

Two more cases filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) are pending against the Sharif family .

Earlier reports said the cabinet would consider giving permission for holding their trial in an open court.



A report published in this newspaper quoted official sources as saying that ministries of interior, law and justice will produce their input on the matter in the meeting of the federal cabinet.

It said the caretaker prime minister Nasirul Mulk will chair the meeting where the heads of the intelligence gathering outfits will also be present.

The sources said that the cabinet will also study the reports regarding the events that took place on the day when Nawaz Sharif returned from the United Kingdom to face the prison.

Complaints pertaining to maltreatment of Nawaz Sharif in the prison and on arrival and the complaints lodged by Shahbaz Sharif were also expected to be discussed by the members of cabinet, the sources hinted.



