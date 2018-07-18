NAB denies media reports of summoning PML-N’s hopeful Barjees Tahir

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday denied media reports of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Barjees Tahir being summoned to appear before the NAB over corruption charges.

According to media sources, the former federal minister has been indicted on corruption charges in gas supply in NA-135 (Nankana Sahib-I and Sheikhupura) constituencies.

In a copy of a notification available with Geo News, the bureau had summoned Tahir on July 20.

As per NAB's clarification, Tahir has not been issued any notification adding that no corruption proceedings had been taken up against the PML-N candidate.

Speaking to Geo News, Tahir has also denied receiving any summon notification.

"I came to know about the issuance of a summons notice through media reports, however, I haven't received it till now. If I receive a notice, I will appear before NAB," he said.



The PML-N leader is contesting the forthcoming polls from NA-177 constituency on party ticket.