Wed July 18, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 18, 2018

Police raids PML-N leader residence, recovers illegal weapons

PML-N workers protest outside New Multan police station Tuesday night

MULTAN: A local Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader was arrested Tuesday night following an overnight raid at his residence which yielded illegal weapons, Geo news reported.

According to the police, weapons such as a repeater, a rifle, and a pistol were recovered from the house of PML-N Youth Wing district president Abdul Rehman Fari Khan, which were identified as illegal.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged by Sub-inspector Talib Hussain in accordance with the Arms Ordinance.

The arrest was followed by a protest staged by PML-N outside New Multan police station, where party workers chanted slogans against the police and labeled the arrest as an illegal operation against their leader.

