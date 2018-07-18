ANP chief urges party workers to continue election campaign despite attacks

SWABI: President Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan on Tuesday vowed to continue electioneering despite blasts and attacks on the party candidates.

Addressing an election rally in Swabi, ANP chief urged his party workers to to continue electioneering and participate in the forthcoming polls, even if an attack targets him.

He further said; "All political parties, in 2018, are on target except for one party," adding that enemy wants to sabotage upcoming polls in the country.

The statement by the ANP chief comes at a time of terrorist attacks targeting political gatherings in the country,



ANP candidate Barrister Haroon Bilour was among 22 martyred in a suicide attack on in Peshawar on July 10., while on Monday, ANP senior leader Daud Khan Achakzai was also hurt in firing by unknown armed men an Qila Abdullah in Chaman.

Taking an exception to PTI chairman, the ANP chief said decency in politics ended with Imran's foray into it. He lamented that only Tehreek-e-Insaf was allowed to hold rallies in the country, other parties are being denied level playing field.

He added that that maintaining law and order was the responsibility of the caretaker government.