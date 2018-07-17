PML-N to transform Pakistan into developed country Shehbaz

NOWSHERA VIRKAN: Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that after his party would bring Pakistan at par with Turkey and Malaysia in terms of development after coming into power.

Addressing a public meeting here on Tuesday, he said the PML-N, during its last tenure, ended load-shedding, constructed motorways and launched China Pakistan Economic Corridor project, besides executing other development projects across the country.

Sharif said that hundreds of thousands of people and party workers had come out of their houses to receive Nawaz Sharif on July 13, peacefully, but cases were registered against the PML-N leadership.

He asked the gathering to cast their vote in favour of PML-N candidates on July 25 for restarting the journey of development and prosperity in the country.

Shehbaz pledged that after coming into power, the PML-N would ensure the provision of fertilizers at cheaper rates besides providing loans to farmers.

Criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief, he alleged the PTI government had failed in delivering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during its five-year tenure.

He said that Imran had promised to provide electricity to the entire country, but he did not generate even a single megawatt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He claimed that PTI''s public meetings in Sialkot and Jhang were flop shows.