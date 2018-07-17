Nawaz awaits Zardari at Adiala Jail, says Imran

JACOBABAD: Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that PPP looted the people of Sindh in the name of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.



Addressing a rally in Jacobabad here Tuesday, Imran Khan lambasted at Pakistan People’s Party saying PPP promised Roti, Kapra and Makaan, yet in ten years they failed to provide any of it.

Khan said unfortunately, Sindh has suffered the most loot and plunder. The crux of all problems in Sindh is corruption.

“Now Sindh is ready to be liberated from PPP mafia and to break false Bhutto's slogan,” PTI Chairman asserted.

Imran Khan said Asif Ali Zardari will meet the same fate as Nawaz Sharif. “Zardari! Nawaz Sharif is awaiting you at Adiala Jail.”

Imran Khan thanked people of Jacobabad for their enthusiastic welcome.

“I wonder whether Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will even be able to come to Jacobabad after watching this grand welcome to PTI.”