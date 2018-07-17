Bilawal Bhutto lambastes politicians for using harsh language

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday criticized politicians for exchanging harsh words against each other.

"The low-level of politics was very dangerous for the future of our country," Bilawal stated while addressing a gathering of supporters in the federal capital.

"If prominent leaders including Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf chief and President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), engage in exchange of such harsh words then what the young people would think about them," he said.

"We should teach the youth to contribute in a positive way," he said adding that Our country could not afford such kind of politics.

"My mother (Benazir Bhutto) taught me that how you conduct yourself in life, " he said.

The PPP leader thanked the nation for "warm reception" during his ongoing campaign being made across the country for upcoming election.

He stressed that he was focusing on his party''s manifesto and the problems being faced by the country.

"We need to apprise the people about the problems of the country," he stated.