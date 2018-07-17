Pakistan submits rejoinder on Kulbhushan Jadhav's case in ICJ

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday submitted its reply in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav case.



According to diplomatic sources, Pakistan has responded to all Indian reservations in its rejoinder.

Geo News, citing diplomatic sources, reported Pakistan’s reply was submitted by Foreign Office Director India Dr Fareha Bugti, who is in The Hague for the purpose. Dr Bugti had also submitted Pakistan's counter-pleading in December last year.

Sources said 400-page rejoinder submitted by Pakistan answered all the Indian reservations. The rejoinder was prepared by a team of legal experts led by Attorney General.

India had gone to the ICJ to halt the execution of Jadhav in Pakistan.

Commander Jadhav — an on-duty Indian navy officer working for Indian covert agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) — was arrested on March 3, 2016, from Balochistan, after he entered into Pakistan from Iran.

Jadhav was tried in a military court which sentenced him to death for espionage and subversive activities.

Sources said Pakistan’s response contains detailed replies to India’s submissions to the international court.

On April 17 this year, India had submitted its reply to the ICJ after the world court, on January 23, directed India to do so.

India had submitted its pleadings to the ICJ on September 13, 2017. The Indian stance was dismissed by Pakistan in its counter-pleadings, which were submitted on December 13 that year.

In its counter-memorial, Pakistan had stated that Jadhav is not an ordinary person as he had entered the country with the intent of spying and carrying out sabotage activities.

The reply also stated that Jadhav, who was a serving officer of the Indian Navy, does not fall under the purview of the Vienna Convention.