Tue July 17, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 17, 2018

Shahid Afridi visits Mastung blast victims, meets martyred Raisani’s family

QUETTA: Pakistan’s former skipper, Shahid Khan Afridi on Tuesday visited Mastung blast victims at Combined Military Hospital Quetta and also met family of Siraj Raisani, the Balochistan Awami Party candidate who was among the martyred of the carnage.

Afridi in his tweet said he met with the family of Siraj Raisani at their residence and condoled with them on their loss.

During his visit to Mastung blast victims at CMH, Afridi announced that Shahid Afridi Foundation would do all in its capacity to help our brothers.

Afridi also noticed change in people of Balochistan as the as they now know and stand united against common enemy of terrorism.

Later, Boom Boom Afridi met Commander Southern Command Lt-Gen. Asim Bajwa and discussed some great long term initiatives for Balochistan.

Shahid Afridi said his foundation with Pak Army will upgrade Mastung Civil Hospital.

Former skipper said, “Balochistan is changing positively.”

Harkat-ul Mujahideen founder Maulana Fazlur Rehman Khalil joins PTI

PML-N seeks ECP’s ban on Imran Khan’s 'inappropriate' speeches

Rao Anwar’s bail plea to be responded on July 20

CJP Justice Nisar sways to traditional music during Gilgit-Baltistan tour

