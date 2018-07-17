Rao Anwar’s bail plea to be responded on July 20

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned its verdict on granting bail to former SSP Rao Anwar pertaining to possession of illegal weapons and explosives.

The ATC will announce its judgement on July 20.

The bench has also reserved its decision on DSP Qamar Ahmed’s plea seeking bail along with four others in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.

Last week, the ATC court had granted bail to Rao Anwar, requiring Rs1 million in bail bonds.

Speaking to the media, father of slain Naqeebullah on Monday expressed mistrust against the ATC judge hearing the murder case and pleaded the court to transfer the case to another court.

He pointed out the judge’s failure to provide decision on an appeal filed earlier regarding the threats to witnesses or take notice of Anwar’s protocol.