Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed in legal trouble for using fireworks

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League head Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and 22 others had a first information report (FIR) filed against them for alleged use of fireworks here on Tuesday.

Amongst those accused of breaching a ban on the use of fireworks, the AML chairman’s nephew Sheikh Rasheed Shafeeq was also included with 15 unidentified individuals.

Authorities said that the denounced individuals had used fireworks in Union Council 40 as well as parts of NA-60 and NA-62 where he is contesting for the upcoming elections.

The case was filed by Officer Muhammad Yaqoob under sections 285 and 286 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) which concerns the neglectful demeanor on the subject of inflammable and explosive materials.

Furthermore, according to the FIR, the use of fireworks was conducted at Rawalpindi‘s Talwaran Bazar in spite of it being prohibited by the Punjab government.