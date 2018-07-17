Water commission head expresses anger over Sukkur graveyard encroachment

KARACHI: The encroachment of a graveyard in Sukkur left the head of Water Commission Justice (retd) Amir Hani infuriated on Tuesday.

Amid a hearing by the Supreme Court-mandated Judicial Commission on Water and Sanitation in the Sindh High Court, Justice (retd) Muslim reprimanded the concerned officials stating: “Are you not afraid of God? Will you not die some day?”

Upon the disapproval, the officials present of the water board appealed for a period of time to extract the water from the area.

Justice (retd) Muslim retorted to the request reminding the officials that the time they were given since they were previously ordered has already exceeded.

"How much more time is needed?" he went on to question.

Justice (retd) Muslim conveyed his discontentment with the laxity exhibited by the officers of the water board.

Moreover the court was also notified by Sukkur’s municipal commissioner that ninety percent of the graveyard had been unlawfully seized.

Subsequently, the DIG Sukkur was ordered to eradicate the encroachments from the graveyard and present a report after which the hearing was adjourned till tomorrow.