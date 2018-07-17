Here is how you will cast your vote in Elections 2018

Pakistan is all set to hold General Election on July 25, with over 1,2000 candidates vying for national and provincial assembly seats.

There are over 800 seats up for grabs. As many as 105.96 million voters will be able to use their right to franchise.

23 percent of the total voters would be taking part in the exercise for the first time.

Here is the procedure to cast the vote as per Elections Act 2017.

(1) When a voter presents himself at the polling station to vote, the Presiding Officer shall issue a ballot paper to the voter after satisfying himself about his identity and shall, for that purpose, require him to produce his original National Identity Card issued by the National Database and Registration Authority.

(2) For the purpose of verification of the identity of a voter, the Commission may adopt such other technology as in its opinion may prove effective, including bio-metric verification system, in addition to the National Identity Card mentioned in sub-section (1).

(3) Failure of a voter to prove his identity through the new technology shall not disentitle him to cast his vote if he is otherwise entitled so to do under this section.

(4) Before a ballot paper is issued to a voter—

(a) the number and name of the voter as entered in the electoral roll shall be called out;

(b) the entry relating to the voter on the electoral roll shall be struck off to indicate that a ballot paper has been issued to him;

(c) he shall be required to receive a personal mark, made with indelible ink, on any finger or thumb of either hand as indicated by the Commission;

(d) the ballot paper shall be stamped on its back with the official mark and signed by the Presiding Officer

(e) the Presiding Officer shall record on the counterfoil of the ballot paper the number of the voter on the electoral roll, the number of the National Identity Card of the voter, stamp it with the official mark, sign it and obtain on it the thumb impression of the voter; and

(f) the Polling Officer shall obtain the thumb impression of the voter on the space provided on the electoral roll for the purpose against the photograph of the voter.

(5) A ballot paper shall not be issued to a person who-

(a) fails or refuses to produce his original National Identity Card issued by the National Database and Registration Authority;

(b) refuses to put his thumb impression on the counterfoil or, as the case may be, on the space provided for the purpose on the electoral roll against his photograph or whose thumb bears traces of its having already been used for putting an impression; or

(c) refuses to receive the personal mark with indelible ink; or who already bears such a mark or traces of such a mark.

(6) If a contesting candidate or his election agent or polling agent alleges that a voter to whom a ballot paper is about to be issued already has one or more ballot papers in his possession, the Presiding Officer may require the voter to satisfy him that he does not have any other ballot paper in his possession and may also take such measures as he thinks fit to ensure that such voter does not insert more than one ballot paper in the ballot box.

(7) On receiving the ballot paper, the voter shall-

(a) forthwith proceed to the place reserved for marking the ballot paper;

(b) put the prescribed mark on the ballot paper at any place within the space containing the name and symbol of the contesting candidate for whom he wishes to vote; and

(c) after he has so marked the ballot paper, fold and insert it in the ballot box.

(8) The voter shall vote without undue delay and shall leave the polling station immediately after he has inserted his ballot paper in the ballot box.

(9) Where a voter is blind or is otherwise so incapacitated that he cannot vote without the assistance of his companion, the Presiding Officer shall allow him such assistance and thereupon such voter may, with such assistance, do anything which a voter is required or permitted to do under this Act.