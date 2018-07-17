Tue July 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

IHC hears Sharifs' petitions challenging convictions in Avenfield reference

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned record of cases against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar as it took up their appeals against their convictions in Avenfiled reference.

A division bench of the IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the three applications separately.

Avenfield verdict: IHC takes up Sharif family’s appeals today

ISLAMABAD: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain Muhammad Safdar have challenged their conviction in the Islamabad High Court .On Monday, they filed...

The bench also admitted Nawaz Sharif's plea seeking transfer of two remaining references against him to another court from the one that convicted him.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Raja Zafarul Haq, Pervaiz Rashid and Barrister Zafarullah were also present in the court during the hearing.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Here is how you will cast your vote in Elections 2018

Here is how you will cast your vote in Elections 2018
Political workers torture donkey to express hate towards opponent

Political workers torture donkey to express hate towards opponent
Eidul Azha 2018 in Pakistan: Cattle farms start luring buyers

Eidul Azha 2018 in Pakistan: Cattle farms start luring buyers

Putin gave Donald Trump Pakistan-made football

Putin gave Donald Trump Pakistan-made football

Load More load more