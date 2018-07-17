IHC hears Sharifs' petitions challenging convictions in Avenfield reference

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned record of cases against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar as it took up their appeals against their convictions in Avenfiled reference.

A division bench of the IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the three applications separately.

The bench also admitted Nawaz Sharif's plea seeking transfer of two remaining references against him to another court from the one that convicted him.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Raja Zafarul Haq, Pervaiz Rashid and Barrister Zafarullah were also present in the court during the hearing.