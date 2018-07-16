PPP fighting against social injustice, unemployment, poverty: Bilawal

ATTOCK: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was fighting against poverty, social injustices, unemployment and wanted prosperity for masses who had been neglected by those having vested interests.

"I am going to every city, village and town to convey the message of my grandfather Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and my mother Benazir Bhutto who had sacrificed their lives for a noble cause," he said addressing a gathering in Pindigheb.

He said the PPP government had established 14 universities in Sindh besides making arrangements for free of cost medical treatment of the poor.

Bilawal said the enemies of the country wanted to corner PPP, but they would not succeed in their nefarious designs as this party had its roots in public.

He said through BISP 0.8 million poor women were being benefited, adding after coming into power we would register all the farmers and would issue them "Kisan Cards" through which the farmers would get subsidies while their crops will also be insured.

Bilawal said that in his manifesto the financial betterment of the poor women is also on priority andthe poor women will be given interest free loans to make them able to helptheir families, and said that this program is already in practice in Sind and1.5 million women are being benefitted through this program.

Bilawal said he was astonished to see the spirit of the party activists and emphasized upon the people to vote for PPP if they wanted the end of injustices.

PPP was the only political party which could serve the people with true spirit and rest all the parties were cheating people, he added.

He also claimed that he entered into politics not for coming into power, but to solve the problems of masses and give sacrifices for them, adding PPP was not contesting elections against any political party but it''s fight was against social and financial injustices.

He said if people wanted to see a better and prosper Pakistan then they must vote for PPP on July 25. He also requested the people to elect Former State Minister Sardar Saleem Haider and other candidates from this district to ensure real democracy.