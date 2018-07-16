Mon July 16, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 16, 2018

Naqeebullah's father expresses distrust in ATC

KARACHI: The legal counsel and Mohammad Khan Mehsud, the father of late Naqeebullah Mehsud have expressed their mistrust with the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) and proclaimed a boycott of all court proceedings.

In opposition of Rao Anwar, the legal counsel of Mehsud announced its distrust at the ATC and pleads to transfer the case to another court

In addition, the legal advisor of Mehsud’s team Salahuddin Panhwar went forth to file the plea which stated that the complainant, Mehsud's father has expressed his mistrust at the court and will be walking out of all its judicial activities.

The court without issuing a verdict, halted the investigations on Rao Anwar’s other case whereas the additional five suspects have received a judgment on their bail petitions.

After the session, Rao Anwar termed the plaintiff’s concerns as entirely baseless and assured that no evidence exists against any of the suspects.

Additionally, the legal team and the claimant expressed their wariness over the prosecutor’s competence as well as the investigation officer’s performance stating that they have deteriorated the case further.

