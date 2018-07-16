At least three die in Multan hotel cylinder blast

MULTAN: A cylinder exploded at a hotel in Multan on Monday, killing at least three people and wounding 15 others, rescuers say.

A four-year-old son of the hotel's owner is also among the victims.

The explosion took place inside the hotel located in the city's Gulshan Market.

“The nature of the blast has not been ascertained as yet,” CPO Multan Munr Masood told Geo Tv.

Eyewitnesses told the channel it was a cylinder explosion which caused massive damage to life and property in the area.

The roof of a nearby building also reportedly caved in, leaving people trapped under the rubble.

The death toll is feared to go up as some of those wounded are in critical condition.

Police and rescue teams were rushed to the area to help the injured.