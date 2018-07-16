Mon July 16, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 16, 2018

Nawaz Sharif is treated in a 'shabby manner' at Adiala: Shahbaz

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif giving interview to foreign media ahead of his arrival in Pakistan on Friday. The ex-PM and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were arrested and shifted to Adiala prisons.

LAHORE: PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif is being treated in a ‘shabby manner’ at the Adiala prisons which is ‘highly detrimental for his well being and health’, stated Shahbaz Sharif in a letter to interim chief minister Punjab Hasan Askari Rizvi.

How Nawaz, Maryam are doing their time at Adiala

Meanwhile, a copy of Holy Quran, praying mat, medicines, shaving cream, clothes, packets of cardamom, four towels and eatables were handed over to the three inmates. All these items packed in five bags were brought in a double cabin from the family’s Jati Umra estate, Lahore. Nawaz has been given B-Class while Maryam is kept at the vocational hostel.

The members of Sharif family met with the former prime minister, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt. (retd) Mohammad Safdar on Saturday at the Adiala prisons.

In a strongly worded letter, Shahbaz highlited the 'pathtetic' conditions of tha jail where his elder brother was incarcerated.

