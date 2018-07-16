Nawaz Sharif is treated in a 'shabby manner' at Adiala: Shahbaz

LAHORE: PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif is being treated in a ‘shabby manner’ at the Adiala prisons which is ‘highly detrimental for his well being and health’, stated Shahbaz Sharif in a letter to interim chief minister Punjab Hasan Askari Rizvi.

The members of Sharif family met with the former prime minister, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt. (retd) Mohammad Safdar on Saturday at the Adiala prisons.

In a strongly worded letter, Shahbaz highlited the 'pathtetic' conditions of tha jail where his elder brother was incarcerated.