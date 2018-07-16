Mon July 16, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 16, 2018

Nawaz Sharif challenges Avenfield verdict in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam, whom the accountability court had awarded eleven and eight year imprisonment, respectively, have challenge the Avenfield verdict against them in the Islamabad High Court on Monday.

The accountability court indicted the father-daughter duo with £8-million and £2-million fines, whilst Nawaz’s son-in-law, Capt (retd) Safdar, received a one-year prison sentence.

All three of them hired Khwaja Haris for the case who filed the appeals today.

