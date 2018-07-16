Mon July 16, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 16, 2018

Wife of slain ANP leader Haroon Bilour to contest election from PK-78

ANP senior leader Daud Khan injured in Chaman firing

QUETTA: Awami National Party (ANP) Central Vice President Senator Muhammad Daud Khan Achakzai was injured in an armed attack in the Qila Abdullah area of Chaman early on Monday.

As per details, unknown armed men broke into ANP leader's guest house  in Qila Abdullah and opened fire on the people sitting in the house, resultantly ANP’s senior leader Muhammad Daud Khan Achakzai sustained bullet injuries, who was later shifted to nearby medical facility.

The firing incident took place at ANP candidate Engineer Zamarak's guest house where Daud Khan was invited as a guest.

Soon after the incident, police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to nab the suspects.

