Pakistan to file rejoinder on Kulbhushan Jadhav's case in ICJ

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will file its reply in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on July 17 regarding convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

India had gone to the ICJ to halt the execution of Jadhav in Pakistan.

Commander Jadhav — an on-duty Indian navy officer working for Indian covert agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) — was arrested on March 3, 2016, from Balochistan, after he entered into Pakistan from Iran.

Jadhav was tried in a military court which sentenced him to death for espionage and subversive activities.

Geo quoted diplomatic sources saying the reply will be submitted by Foreign Office Director India Dr Fareha Bugti, who in the The Hague for the purpose. Dr Bugti had also submitted Pakistan's counter-pleading in December last year.

Sources said Pakistan’s response contains detailed replies to India’s submissions to the international court.

Pakistan’s 400-page reply — a rejoinder to India's last reply — has been prepared by a team of experts led by the attorney general, sources informed further.

On April 17 this year, India had submitted its reply to the ICJ after the world court, on January 23, directed India to do so.

India had submitted its pleadings to the ICJ on September 13, 2017. The Indian stance was dismissed by Pakistan in its counter-pleadings, which were submitted on December 13 that year.

In its counter-memorial, Pakistan had stated that Jadhav is not an ordinary person as he had entered the country with the intent of spying and carrying out sabotage activities.

The reply also stated that Jadhav, who was a serving officer of thndian Navy, does not fall under the purview of the Vienna Convention.



