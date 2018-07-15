Sun July 15, 2018
Pakistan

APP
July 15, 2018

President Xi sends condolences to Pakistani counterpart over terror attack

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping Sunday sent a condolence message to his Pakistani counterpart, Mamnoon Hussain, over Friday''s terror attack in southwestern Pakistan that killed 128 people and injured 200 others.

In his message, President Xi offered his deepest condolences to all the victims on behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people.

He also expressed his most sincere sympathies to the families of those deceased in the tragedy.

President Xi said that terrorism is the common enemy of human beings, adding, China firmly opposes terrorism of all forms and strongly condemns the attack.

He said that China firmly supports the unremitting efforts made by the Pakistani government and people to combat terrorism and safeguard national stability and people''s safety.

A suicide bomber hit an election rally in district of Mastung in Balochistan province on July 13, killed at least 128 people and injured over 200 others.

