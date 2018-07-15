Bilawal Bhutto warns against delay in elections

MALAKAND: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that election should be held as per schedule as any delay will be detrimental to the interest of the country.

He said that his party was being subjected to discriminatory treatment ahead of election adding restrictions on his party were encouraging the workers more to counter such nefarious designs.

He said this while addressing a press conference here onSunday, from where he is contesting.

He said that terrorists do not want democracy and elections adding that despite terrorism elections can be held in Iraq and Afghanistan so why not in Pakistan.

Bilawal said our workers and candidates are being threatenedbut free and fair election are our right.

He lamented that his party is facing difficulties while campaigning across the country.

He alleged that local administrations aretreating PPP differently than other political parties.

He said that PPP wouldtake the matter to the Election Commission of Pakistan in this regard.

Referring to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan''sspeech using derogatory words for supporters of other political parties, Bilawaltermed it outrageous and said that using of such words damage the society.

Responding a query, Bilawal Bhutto said that the NationalAction Plan is not fully implemented.

Bilawal said that we have to focus on basic issues like gas,health, education and water and vowed to resolve the problems of masses and torise on national level.

Bilawal said despite cancelling his public gathering here in light of the Mastung blast, he has come to Malakand to meet the people.

He said that he will soon go to Quetta to express solidarity with families of the Mastung blast victims.