Here's how you can donate to 'Supreme Court of Pakistan — Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams-Fund'

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar after initiating a fund for the creation of two major dams in the country recently citizens to contribute in foreign or local currencies to reach the required goal within a shorter span of time.

Aspiring donors can deposit their contributions to the account titled “Supreme Court of Pakistan — Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams-Fund” at any branch of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), all treasury offices and branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) as well as Micro Finance Banks.

All aids can be made in the form of cash, cheques, pay orders, demand drafts, prize bonds lodged at the banks banks or through online transfer.

Furthermore citizens can also donate Rs10 to the CJP's dam fund by typing "dam" and sending the SMS to 8000 which will deduct the amount from the phone's credit.

Related queries can be answered on the toll-free helpline set up by the SBP at 021-111-732-237.

Helplines of other banks will also be operational soon, which citizens will get notified about through advertisements on TV and in newspapers.

An IBAN number has also been allocated to assist in the reception of online donations.

Payments made within Pakistan through debit and credit cards can be done so without any supplementary charges, whereas those contributing from outside Pakistan will be subject to charges (if any) applicable in the respective countries.

Payments made through credit and debit cards will take an approximate of 48 hours to be transmitted into the SBP's account while donations in any other forms will take a maximum of 30 minutes to transfer.