Reham Khan thinks she will sell more books if Imran Khan becomes PM

Reham Khan has said she will sell more books if her former husband Imran Khan becomes next prime minister of Pakistan, referring to her recently released autobiography.

She said this on Saturday while replying to a tweet on her Twitter account which has over 1.95 million followers.

"I will buy 3000 copies of your book if IK (Imran Khan) loses #Elections 2018," said a Twitter user.

"I sell more books if he becomes PM," she responded.

Published by Amazon.com on Friday, the book's paperback version is not available for readers in Pakistan, although it has been been published in the United Kingdom.

The book had earlier, been alleged to act as a ploy to deter Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imrans Khan's reputation ahead of the upcoming general elections of July 25.