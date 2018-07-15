Sun July 15, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 15, 2018

Interim PM visits Balochistan to offer condoles to Raisani family after Mastung blast


QUETTA: Prime Minister justice retired Nasir-ul-Mulk Sunday arrived Sarawan House and condoled with the bereaved family of shaheed Siraj Raisani on Sunday.

According to a press release issued by  the PM office media wing, the prime minister  prayed for the departed soul.

The Prime Minister House announced that in view of tragic terrorist attacks in Peshawar (July 10), Mastung and Bannu (July 13), the federal government has announced to observe one-day official mourning throughout the country. The national flag will fly at half-mast today.

The Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk directed the Ministry of Interior to issue a notification declaring a day of mourning to pay respects to the lives lost in the recent terror attacks in the country. 

The Pakistan Bar Council also announced two-day mourning and is boycotting all court proceedings in condemnation of the tragedy in Mastung. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has also cancelled its rally scheduled for July 17 in Quetta, while the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has called off its rally in Batkhela today (Sunday).

