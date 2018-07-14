Haven’t yet reached destination of complete peace: COAS

QUETTA: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa admitted that Pakistan had not yet reached its destination of complete peace.



His remarks came a day after Pakistan lost 128 people, including Balochistan Awami Party leader Siraj Raisani, in one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in years.

Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility for the bloodshed.

The army chief flew to Quetta and attended funeral prayer of Shaheed Siraj Raisani, met family and visited injured at CMH.

“Expressed his deepest empathy with all bereaved families of the Mastung blast incident. We haven’t yet reached destination of complete peace but near its achievement,” the army chief said, according to ISPR.

“We have lost a die-hard brave patriot Pakistani who shall be remembered for his commitment and contributions for Pakistan. We as a nation have stood up to the challenges of terrorism and extremism and shall defeat all inimical forces undeterred,” he added.



