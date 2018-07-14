Saad Rafique lashes out at Aitzaz Ahsan’s statement

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Saad Rafique on Saturday lashed out at PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan for his conflict-gearing remarks on Nawaz Sharif and his daughter’s arrest.

The PML-N leader clarified that he accompanied the PML-N rally from beginning till end to welcome the party quad.

Slamming a response at the senator’s attempts for revolts, Saad spoke of the long march for the restoration of judges back in 2008 where Aitzaz only watched the rally on screen.

He said Aitzaz Ahsan didn’t leave his house until Nawaz Sharif stepped out on the streets.



Earlier, Aitzaz Ahsan accused PML-N senior leaders of conspiring to have the party quaid imprisoned Friday night.

In a statement on Sautrday, the veteran PPP leader questioned how Nawaz’s close aides Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Shehbaz Sharif, and Saad Rafiq failed to reach the airport.

Pulling along Khwaja Asif, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah in the criticism, he said they all betrayed Nawaz.

He added that Shehbaz Sharif should have reached the airport, stating that no one prohibits these leaders from entering the zone.

Ahsan said the entire situation was rather a conspiracy to have Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz arrested, adding that the PML-N leaders also went fugitive as planned.

He commended Mushahid Ullah Khan for reaching the airport on the situation.

Slamming other PML-N leaders on the betrayal, he said the entire leaders trapped Nawaz Sharif into the situation, stating that never in the history of politics has anyone been as betrayed as Nawaz and Maryam by own party allies.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were convicted in Avenfield reference last Friday by the accountability court. The Sharifs were in London to look after ailing Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, when they were awarded imprisonment in the corruption case.

The NAB officials took Nawaz Sharif and Maryam into custody shortly after their arrival at Lahore airport via private airline Etihad Airways flight# EY243. They were flown to Islamabad via special aircraft and then shifted to Adiala jail Rawalpindi.