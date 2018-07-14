Sat July 14, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 14, 2018

Siraj Raisani's funeral prayer offered in Quetta

QUETTA: Funeral prayer for Nawab Siraj Raisani, who was martyred in a suicide attack at an election meeting in Mstung Friday, was offered at Musa Stadium Cantt Saturday.

Caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister Alaud Din Marri, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Commander of Southern Command LT General Asim Saleem Bajwa, Inspector General Frontier Corps Balochistan Major General Nadeem Anjum, provincial ministers, chief secretary and other high officials attended the funeral.

Raisani was later laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard at Kanak, Mastung, near the graves of his father Nawab Ghaus Baksh Raisani and son Mir Haqmal Raisani.

The Mustang attack was one of the bloodiest in Pakistan’s history and the fourth one on election meetings during the last seven days, which claimed at least 128 lives and injured over 100.

The caretaker federal government has announced a one-day nationwide mourning on Sunday and the Balochistan government two-day mourning in the province.

Meanwhile, the Mastung Sadr Police have registered a case of the suicide attack against unknown miscreants.

