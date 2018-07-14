Sat July 14, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 14, 2018

PML-N leaders betrayed Nawaz, Maryam: PPP’s Aitzaz Ahsan

PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan on Saturday accused PML-N senior leaders of conspiring to have the party quaid imprisoned Friday night.

In a statement on Sautrday, the veteran PPP leader questioned how Nawaz’s close aides Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Shehbaz Sharif, and Saad Rafiq failed to reach the airport. 

Pulling along Khwaja Asif, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah in the criticism, he said they all betrayed Nawaz.

He added that Shehbaz Sharif should have reached the airport, stating that no one prohibits these leaders from entering the zone.

Ahsan said the entire situation was rather a conspiracy to have Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz arrested, adding that the PML-N leaders also went fugitive as planned.

He commended Mushahid Ullah Khan for reaching the airport on the situation.

Slamming other PML-N leaders on the betrayal, he said the entire leaders trapped Nawaz Sharif into the situation, stating that never in the history of politics has anyone been as betrayed as Nawaz and Maryam by own party allies.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were convicted in Avenfield reference last Friday by the accountability court. The Sharifs were in London to look after ailing Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, when they were awarded imprisonment in the corruption case.

The NAB officials took Nawaz Sharif and Maryam into custody shortly after their arrival at Lahore airport via private airline Etihad Airways flight# EY243. They were flown to Islamabad via special aircraft and then shifted to Adiala jail Rawalpindi.

