Cases filed against PML-N leaders including Shehbaz Sharif over Lahore rally

Around a dozen cases have been registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PNL-N) members which consists of party’s president Shehbaz Sharif, a day after the ousted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif landed in Pakistan.

An outsized assembly of PML-N supporters had attempted to rally till the Lahore Airport in Lohari Gate area on Friday, under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif.

Subsequent to that, the provisional Punjab government had imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) which commands upholding of public order, before the father-daughter duo of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz had landed back in the country to serve their jail term.

The PML-N leaders with the cases registered against them include Javed Hashmi, Uzma Bukhari and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Apart from that those charged of other allegations counting attempt to murder as well, include Mubashir Javed, Raja Zafarul Haq and Mushahid Hussain.

Chiefs of various Union Councils of Lahore, as well as the mayor have had FIRs registered against them also.

The numerous cases filed at various police stations around the city also include charges of vandalism as well as interference in national affairs.

DIG Shehzad Akbar has revealed that the cases have been filed at Lahore’s City Police Station, Cantonment Police Station, Saddar Police Station, Iqbal Town Police Station and Civil Lines Police Station.