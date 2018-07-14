Sat July 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Cases filed against PML-N leaders including Shehbaz Sharif over Lahore rally

Around a dozen cases have been registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PNL-N) members which consists of party’s president Shehbaz Sharif, a day after the ousted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif landed in Pakistan.

An outsized assembly of PML-N supporters had attempted to rally till the Lahore Airport in Lohari Gate area on Friday, under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif.

Subsequent to that, the provisional Punjab government had imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) which commands upholding of public order, before the father-daughter duo of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz had landed back in the country to serve their jail term.

The PML-N leaders with the cases registered against them include Javed Hashmi, Uzma Bukhari and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Apart from that those charged of other allegations counting attempt to murder as well, include Mubashir Javed, Raja Zafarul Haq and Mushahid Hussain.

Chiefs of various Union Councils of Lahore, as well as the mayor have had FIRs registered against them also.

The numerous cases filed at various police stations around the city also include charges of vandalism as well as interference in national affairs.

DIG Shehzad Akbar has revealed that the cases have been filed at Lahore’s City Police Station, Cantonment Police Station, Saddar Police Station, Iqbal Town Police Station and Civil Lines Police Station. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

General Bajwa flies to Quetta to attend Siraj Raisani's funeral prayers

General Bajwa flies to Quetta to attend Siraj Raisani's funeral prayers
Don't call each other 'Patwari, Youthia', singer advises followers ahead of Elections 2018

Don't call each other 'Patwari, Youthia', singer advises followers ahead of Elections 2018

Shehbaz Sharif slams decision to try Nawaz Sharif inside Adiala Jail

Shehbaz Sharif slams decision to try Nawaz Sharif inside Adiala Jail
Pakistan raises voice against animal testing

Pakistan raises voice against animal testing

Load More load more