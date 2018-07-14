Don't call each other 'Patwari, Youthia', singer advises followers ahead of Elections 2018





As Pakistan goes to polls on July 25, renowned singer Rabi Pirzada in a video message has urged supporters of rival political parties, particularly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to refrain from using abusive language and derogatory terms against each other.

She posted the video on her official Twitter account, asking fans not to call each other "Patwari" and "Youtuia" while indulging in political debates.

The singer asked her fans and followers not to insult friends and close relatives who would be by their side in case of an adversity.

The singer said, political leaders, who "wouldn't even care enough to answer a call from their supporters, are not worth losing your friends and relatives over."



"Whenever I login to Facebook or go out with my family and friends, I find people calling each other 'Patwaris' and 'Youhtias'. What is all that?"

She went on further to question, "Are you misbehaving with you friends, family members and acquaintances for Iman Khan or Nawaz Sharif?"

Okay, tell me, will Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif come to your help in case of any problems at your house or if somebody close to you gets sick?"

She asked the people to respect, love and value those they know personally.

"Block those people who vent their frustration by writing filthy comments and use abusive language on Facebook. Calling a good friend 'Patwari' and 'Youthia' does not suit you."

She concluded her video message saying, "You should fight for Pakistan. If you must debate, do it for your country not for them (politicians), because they don't know who you are."