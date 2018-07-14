Sat July 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Don't call each other 'Patwari, Youthia', singer advises followers ahead of Elections 2018


As Pakistan goes to polls on July 25, renowned singer Rabi Pirzada in a video message has urged supporters of rival political parties, particularly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to refrain from using abusive language and derogatory terms against each other.

She posted the video on her official Twitter account, asking fans  not to call each other "Patwari" and "Youtuia" while indulging in political debates.

The singer asked her fans and followers   not to insult friends and close relatives who would be by their side in case of  an adversity.

The singer said, political leaders, who "wouldn't even care enough to answer a call from their supporters, are not   worth losing your friends and relatives over."

"Whenever I login to  Facebook or go out with my family and friends, I find people calling each other 'Patwaris' and 'Youhtias'. What is all that?"

She went on further to question, "Are you misbehaving with you friends, family members and acquaintances for Iman Khan or Nawaz Sharif?"

Okay, tell me, will Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif  come to your help in case of any problems at your house or if somebody close to you gets sick?"

She asked the people to respect, love and value those they know personally. 

 "Block those people who vent their frustration by writing filthy comments and use abusive language on Facebook. Calling a good friend 'Patwari' and 'Youthia' does not suit you."

She concluded her video message saying, "You should fight for Pakistan. If you must debate, do it for your country not for them (politicians), because they don't know who you are."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

General Bajwa flies to Quetta to attend Siraj Raisani's funeral prayers

General Bajwa flies to Quetta to attend Siraj Raisani's funeral prayers
Cases filed against PML-N leaders including Shehbaz Sharif over Lahore rally

Cases filed against PML-N leaders including Shehbaz Sharif over Lahore rally
Shehbaz Sharif slams decision to try Nawaz Sharif inside Adiala Jail

Shehbaz Sharif slams decision to try Nawaz Sharif inside Adiala Jail
Pakistan raises voice against animal testing

Pakistan raises voice against animal testing

Load More load more