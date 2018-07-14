Pakistan raises voice against animal testing

After an extensive period of global outrage over animal tested cosmetic products, the rage has hit Pakistan as well with several raising their voices to bring the outdated practice to a halt.

As per a statement released by the Pakistan Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), co-founder Mahera Omar stated “Around 500,000 animals are harmed or killed in tests for cosmetics purposes every year. Just one ingredient in a product can result in the death of 1,400 animals.”

The statement also observed that an approximate of 80% of the countries around the world do not possess any legal commandments that prohibit the act of testing cosmetic products on animals.

PAWS went on to state: “Everyday items like lotions, shampoos, mouthwash, makeup, detergents, glues, artificial sweeteners, bug sprays and cleaning supplies are amongst the many chemicals tested on the eyes, skins and digestive systems of animals.”

The welfare organization continued stating that the various animals utilized for testing, are inclusive of rabbits and beagles that become victim of “lethal doses” on a variety of products.

Furthermore, elaborating on the process, PAWS stated that chemicals are dropped on the eyes of the animals to check how much time is consumed till the corneas are burned entirely. The animals are also force-fed extreme and hefty doses to establish what amount proves fatal.

Moreover, the statement was concluded saying: “These signatures will represent Pakistan in calling upon the United Nations to adopt an international convention that will end animal testing for cosmetics products and ingredients everywhere and forever. Each time we apply that eyeliner, that purple lipstick or spray ourselves with a bug spray, spare a thought for all the innocent animals that have suffered such cruelty. Let’s demand an end to animal testing worldwide.”

Help PAWS collect 250,000 signatures till August 20th 2018 to bring the cruel practice to a halt by signing the petition here.