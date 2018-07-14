'I am Siraj Khan Raisani Baloch & I will die a Pakistani'

At least 128 people lost their lives and over hundred others were injured in a blast that hit an election rally in Mastung district of Balochistan on Friday.

Nawab Siraj Raisani, a candidate of Balochistan Awami Party and younger brother of former chief minister Aslam Raisani , who was an apparent target of the attack was also martyred in the carnage.

The country was shocked as death toll continued to mount after earlier reports suggested that over a dozen people have been martyred in the blast.

Grief and condemnations poured in following the massacre in the country's southwestern province which saw a relative lull from violence .

Nawab Siraj Raisani was hailed as true patriot who always raised his voice against anti-Pakistan elements.

Several pictures of the politicians have been doing the round on the social media. Many of them show Raisani hoisting Pakistani flag.

One of his Facebook page post that read: "If I die, Don't waste a shed of your tear. Instead, continue to prosper for Pakistan. For then I shall know that we have Won. I am Siraj Khan Raisani Baloch, & I will die as Pakistani", is being widely circulated on the social media.

The message was posted on his official Facebook page on August 14, 2014, on the Independence Day of Pakistan.



His funeral prayers are scheduled to be held today at the Ayub Stadium at 4:30 pm.












