Sat July 14, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 14, 2018

'I am Siraj Khan Raisani Baloch & I will die a Pakistani'

At least 128 people lost their lives and over hundred others were injured in a  blast that hit an election rally in Mastung district of Balochistan on Friday.

 Nawab Siraj Raisani, a candidate of Balochistan Awami Party and younger brother of former chief minister Aslam Raisani , who was an apparent target of the attack was also martyred  in the carnage.

The  country was shocked as  death toll continued to mount after earlier reports suggested that over a dozen people have been martyred in the blast.

Grief and condemnations poured in  following the massacre  in the country's southwestern  province which saw  a relative  lull from violence  .

Nawab Siraj Raisani was  hailed as true patriot who always  raised his voice against anti-Pakistan elements.

Several pictures of the politicians have been doing the round on the social media. Many of them show Raisani  hoisting Pakistani flag.  

One of his Facebook page post that read: "If I die, Don't waste a shed of your tear. Instead, continue to prosper for Pakistan. For then I shall know that we have Won. I am Siraj Khan Raisani Baloch, & I will die as Pakistani", is being  widely circulated on    the social media.

The message was posted on his official Facebook page on August 14, 2014, on the Independence Day of Pakistan.

His  funeral prayers are scheduled to  be held today at the Ayub Stadium at 4:30 pm.




