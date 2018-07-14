Red Warrants for Ishaq Dar issued, SC told

ISLAMABAD: Attorney Genera of Pakistan on Saturday told the Supreme Court that Red Warrants for former finance minister Ishaq Dar has been issued.

He said the warrants have been issued by Federal Investigation Agency after getting approval from the Ministry of Interior.

The Attorney General told the bench that passport of the PMLN leader has not been cancelled.

The Ministry of Interior also submitted its response that the apex court had sought from it.

The bench was told that the former finance minister would be brought back to the country with the help of Interpol.

The hearing of the case pertaining to Ishaq Dar 's return was adjourned for two weeks.