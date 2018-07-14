Nawaz Sharif, Maryam provided 'B' class facilities in Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz have been provided "B" class facilities in Adiala jail.

The NAB officials took Nawaz Sharif and Maryam into custody,in Avenfield reference, shortly after their arrival at Lahore airport via private airline Etihad Airways flight# EY243. They were flown to Islamabad via special aircraft and then shifted to Adiala jail.

The authorities, according to new plan, have decided to keep the former prime minister and his daughter in the Adiala jail where they have been provided 'B' class facilities on the basis of their social status and not on the grounds of offence under which they were convicted.

A team of doctors, in Adiala jail, conducted the medical examination of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz and declared them fit.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Law and Justice has issued a notification, saying that the accountability court would conduct trial of remaining references, which include Flagship Investments and Al Azizia Steel Mills, against Nawaz and others at the Adiala jail.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir, who had issued warrants for imprisonment for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, will conduct the hearing against Sharifs in the jail.

Earlier, a notification had been issued by the Islamabad administration declaring the rest house at the Sihala Police Training College in the capital as a sub-jail for keeping the two figures.

As per the rules class 'B' consists of prisoners who by social status, education or habit of life have been accustomed to a superior mode of living. Habitual prisoners can be included in this class by order of the government.

It is learnt that usually A or B class prisoners are educated and give lessons to the uneducated prisoners perhaps in Class C. They do not do hard labour and can be engaged in useful work which is defined as rigorous punishment in their case.

The room of class A and B prisoners are usually equipped with: one cot, one chair, one teapot, one lantern if there is no electric light/brief shelf, and necessary washing and sanitary appliances.

Association barracks are provided: one cot per prisoner, one large table with benches, shelves, sufficient lamps to enable reading at the table, necessary night sanitary appliances, latrines and bath rooms in the enclosure.

The expenses of facilities to prisoners under A or B class such as TV, air-conditioner, fridge, and newspapers are usually paid by prisoners with the permission of jail department.