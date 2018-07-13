Nawaz Sharif, Maryam arrested, shifted to Adiala jail

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz have been shifted to Adiala Jail Rawalpindi following their arrest at Lahore airport upon their return to Pakistan from London.

Maryam Nawaz would be transferred to Sihala Police Training rest house after medical check-up at Adiala jail, sources said.

The NAB officials took Nawaz Sharif and Maryam into custody shortly after their arrival at Lahore airport via private airline Etihad Airways flight# EY243. They were flown to Islamabad via special aircraft.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team, awaiting the father-daughter duo at Allama Iqbal International Airport, arrested them after immigration process.

Later, on the request of NAB, the Accountability Court issued orders to send Nawaz Sharif and his daughter to jail.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir issued warrants for imprisonment for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

Strict security arrangements have been made outside the Adiala jail.

Upon their arrival at Lahore airport, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team confiscated their passports.

Sources said Nawaz Sharif and Maryam are fully cooperated with the 16-member NAB team.

Earlier, the ousted prime minister had released a video message ahead of his arrival in Pakistan, asking people to support him in his struggle which he said he is waging for the future of coming generations.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were convicted in Avenfield reference last Friday by the accountability court. The Sharifs were in London to look after ailing Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, when they were awarded imprisonment in the corruption case.

Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to 10 years in jail and Maryam 7 years jail term.

Sharif’s son-in-law Capt (retd) Mohammad Safdar, who was awarded one-year jail term, has already been arrested and shifted to Adiala prison.