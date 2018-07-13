Six killed, seven rescued after tourists drowned in Murree drain

MURREE: Six tourists have been reported dead after drowning in a drain in Murree on Thursday evening.

As per reports, 13 young tourists hailing from Rawalpinid had arrived on eight motorbikes to the Sorasi area of New Murree; and had been brushed away into the drain on Thursday evening, after their endeavor to cross the Malach bridge in spite of the extreme rainfall and the brisk flood of water.

Rescue officials have revealed that seven tourists were extricated and three bodies were also recovered from the drain.

Later on Friday, the rescue team found three more bodies, as reported by Geo News.

It was further revealed that at the least one of the rescued tourists was in precarious state.