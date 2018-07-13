Fri July 13, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 13, 2018

10 killed in blast targeting ex-Balochistan CM's brother Siraj Raisani in Mastung

Mastung: At least 10 people were killed and over 30 others  including Nawabzada Siraj Raisani , younger brother of  former Balochistan chief minister  Aslam Raisai,  injured in a blast in Mastung.

The  blast took place  in Dareengarh area  during an election rally during which the politician sustained injuries.

He is  a candidate of   Balochistan Awami Party (BNP) in the upcoming general election from PB-35.

According to  Geo News, the injured are being shifted to District Hospital Mastung.

Deputy Commissioner Mastung confirmed that at least 30 people have been injured.

Ambulances have been dispatched from Quetta to the area to shift the  injured to the provincial capital, the TV channel reported.

It was the second  blast  today to hit the election rallies  ahead of July 25 election.

Earlier in the day, a blast in country's northwestern province killed four  people at a corner meeting where former Khyber Paktunkhwa chief minister  and  Jamiat Ulemai Islam-Fazl leader Akram Khan Durrani was due to address his supporters.

The terrorist attacks have sparked fears   ahead of the election .


