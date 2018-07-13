10 killed in blast targeting ex-Balochistan CM's brother Siraj Raisani in Mastung

Mastung: At least 10 people were killed and over 30 others including Nawabzada Siraj Raisani , younger brother of former Balochistan chief minister Aslam Raisai, injured in a blast in Mastung.

The blast took place in Dareengarh area during an election rally during which the politician sustained injuries.

He is a candidate of Balochistan Awami Party (BNP) in the upcoming general election from PB-35.

According to Geo News, the injured are being shifted to District Hospital Mastung.

Deputy Commissioner Mastung confirmed that at least 30 people have been injured.

Ambulances have been dispatched from Quetta to the area to shift the injured to the provincial capital, the TV channel reported.

It was the second blast today to hit the election rallies ahead of July 25 election.

Earlier in the day, a blast in country's northwestern province killed four people at a corner meeting where former Khyber Paktunkhwa chief minister and Jamiat Ulemai Islam-Fazl leader Akram Khan Durrani was due to address his supporters.

The terrorist attacks have sparked fears ahead of the election .



