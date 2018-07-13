COAS General Bajwa hands death sentences to 12 'hardcore terrorists'

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa announced death sentences for 12 ‘hardcore terrorists’, through a statement released on Friday.

The 12 crooks had been tried by special military courts where excluding them, six other convicts have also been imprisoned for life.

The offenders had been caught up in various appalling criminal activities that included assails conducted on Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of the country, demolition of educational institutions and the killing of innocent civilians.

Furthermore, the terrorists had also been embroiled in attacks in prisons of Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan which killed two officials and four prisoners, with 21 others injured.

On the whole, the total number of those murdered at the hands of the 12 terrorists equaled to 99 which includes seven civilians while the rest were Armed Forces personnel; whereas a total number of 58 were left injured.

Amongst the belongings of the 12 convicts arms and explosives have also been recovered.

Details of the terrorists:

Ghani Rehman:

Son of Fazal Rehman, the convict belonged to the prohibited organization and was behind the strikes held in Bannu and DI Khan jails.

Moreover, the convict was also involved in attacks conducted against Armed Forces personnel which concluded in the death of three including Captain Fasih Babar Amin.

Rehman was sentenced to death subsequent to his declaration of guilt in front of the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court.

Abdul Ghazi:

Son of Sabeel Khan Ghazi was involved in attacks that took the lives of several including Major (retd) Khairul Haseeb and Superintendent of Police (Elite Force Bannu).

Muhammad Zubair:

Son of Nawab Shah, Zubair was found guilty of being involved in attacks that killed 22 including Captain Safer Khan, Assistant District Officer Karim Khan, Naib Subedar Muhammad Fayaz, Naib Subedar Fazal Wahid.

Umar Nawaz:

Nawaz was incarcerated for plotting the attack that claimed the lives of Subedar Said Karim, Subedar Shoukat, Naib Subedar Akhtar Munir, 11 soldiers and two civilians. The attack had also left 16 others gravely wounded.

Sajid Khan:

The son of Sher Rehman, Sajid Khan was involved in the strike against the Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan killing 12 including Subedar Janas Khan, Naib Subedar Kamran Khan and Havildar Sajid Khan.

Haibat Khan:

Khan was found guilty of plotting an assail on troops that killed Naib Subedar Ali Amir, Havildar Badshah Khan as well as 13 other soldiers. The terrorist was also found involved in garnering funds for other illicit activitews as well.

Ahmed Shah:

Shah was caught up in the murder of civilian Mian Mushtaq, former nazim Awami National Party, Subedar Sahib Gul Afridi and Havildar (retd) Namoos Khan.

Baz Muhammad:

Muhammad was penalized for conducting attacks in Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan which claimed the lives of two soldiers.

Momeen Khan:

Khyan, son of Noor Haleem Shah was part of an attack on LEAs personnel as well as the abduction of three people. Amongst his possessions explosives and firearms were included which were later recovered.

Suleman Bahadur:

Bahadur was found guilty of attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan and for firing on civilian residences that took the life of a soldier and left four others injured.