Fri July 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nawaz Sharif's return prompts govt to suspend mobile phone, internet services


LAHORE: The mobile phone and internet services will remain suspended in parts of Lahore ahead of Nawaz Sharif's return from London today (Friday).

According to reports, the cellular services are being suspended by the government as part of security arrangements as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz plans to welcome its supreme leader who is returning to serve a jail term handed by the accountability court.

Maryam Nawaz, also convicted by an accountability court, is also accompanying Nawaz Sharif.

A letter from Punjab government is circulating on social media in which the Ministry of Interior has been requested to switch off the mobile phone services in certain areas of the metropolis that include: Lahore Airport, Walled City area, Shadra, Bari/Hadyara area, Nwaz Twon area.

The services will remain suspended  from 3:00 pm to 11 pm.

According to Geo News,  the services have been suspended in different parts of the city.

Some citizens have also complained of interruption in internet services.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Maryam Nawaz’s son, nephew released without charge after London brawl

Maryam Nawaz’s son, nephew released without charge after London brawl
Four killed in bomb attack on Akram Durrani's rally in Bannu

Four killed in bomb attack on Akram Durrani's rally in Bannu
Exclusive: Nawaz Sharif says ‘blind revenge’ behind his conviction

Exclusive: Nawaz Sharif says ‘blind revenge’ behind his conviction
IHC restores anti-terror clause in Fahad Malik’s murder case

IHC restores anti-terror clause in Fahad Malik’s murder case
Load More load more