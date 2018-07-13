Four killed in bomb attack on Akram Durrani's rally in Bannu

Bannu: At least four people have been killed and over a dozen others injured after a bomb went off near an election rally of Akram Khan Durrani, a Muttahida Majlis Amal candidate (MMA).

Earlier, it was reported that former KP chief minister and a senior leader of the Jamiat Ulemai Islam-Fazl was part of a convoy attacked in Bannu but his son Zahid Durrani rejected the reports as incorrect.

"I was with my father when the blast took place. We reached the venue of corner meeting after blast," said he.

The injured were being shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Medics said over 30 people including women and children shifted to hospital for treatment after blast.



District Police Office Khurram Rasheed said the former KP chief minister remained unhurt in the attack .

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bannu, Karim Khan, said the bomb appeared to be planted in a motorcycle.

He said the blast took place some 50 meters from the venue after a corner meeting concluded in Havid area of the district.

The RPO said around 40 policemen were deployed for the security.

The Senate session was underway when reports poured in about the blast.

Speaking in the upper house of the parliament, PPP Senator Raza Rabbani said the election was at stake.

Durrani is the candidate of Muttahida Majlis Amal (MMA) from National Assembly Constituency NA-35 against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran KHan.

The attack came days after Haroon Bilour, an Awami National Party (ANP) candidate , was killed in suicide attack at a corner meeting in Peshawar.



