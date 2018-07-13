Fri July 13, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 13, 2018

Four killed in bomb attack on Akram Durrani's rally in Bannu

Bannu:  At least four people have been killed and over a dozen others injured after a bomb went off near an election rally of  Akram Khan Durrani,  a Muttahida Majlis Amal candidate (MMA).

Earlier, it was reported that former KP chief minister and a senior leader of the Jamiat Ulemai Islam-Fazl  was  part of a  convoy attacked in Bannu but his son Zahid Durrani  rejected the reports as incorrect.

"I was  with my father when the blast took place.  We reached the venue of corner meeting after blast," said he.

The injured were being shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.   Medics said over 30 people including women and children shifted to hospital for treatment after blast.

District Police Office Khurram Rasheed  said   the former KP chief minister remained unhurt in the attack . 

Regional  Police Officer (RPO) Bannu, Karim Khan, said the bomb  appeared to be  planted in  a motorcycle.

He said the blast took place  some 50 meters from the venue after  a corner meeting  concluded in Havid area of the district.

The RPO said around 40 policemen were deployed for the security.   

The Senate session was underway when reports poured in  about the blast.

Speaking in the upper house of the parliament, PPP Senator Raza Rabbani said the election was at stake.

Durrani is the  candidate of Muttahida Majlis Amal (MMA) from National Assembly Constituency NA-35 against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran KHan.

The attack came  days after Haroon Bilour, an Awami National Party (ANP) candidate , was killed in suicide attack at a corner meeting in Peshawar.


