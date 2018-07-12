NAB chalks out plan to arrest Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz upon return to Pakistan

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has chalked out strategy to arrest former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz upon their return to Pakistan on Friday.



According to NAB officials Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz would be taken into custody and be shifted to Rawalpindi, adding that two NAB teams would be deployed at Lahore and two at Islamabad airport in this regard.

Two helicopters have also been dispatched at Lahore airport, the NAB officials said.

They said NAB chairman has directed to execute the court orders in letter and spirit.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are returning to Pakistan to face an imminent arrest after nearly a month-long stay in London.

The father-daughter duo, who traveled to London just before Eid ul Fitr to be with ailing Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, are scheduled to arrive in Lahore on Friday at 6:15pm.

Last week, an accountability court sentenced the former three-time premier to 11 years in jail and handed 8-year imprisonment to his daughter after their conviction in the Avenfield apartments case.

Sharif’s son-in-law Capt (retd) Mohammad Safdar, who was awarded one-year jail term, has already been arrested and shifted to Adiala prison.