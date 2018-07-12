German envoy shares memories made during Shandor Polo Festival

CHITRAL: The German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler has been in full spirits during his visit to three-day Shandor Polo Festival in Chitral and it's all evident on social media .

Kobler, alongside Marion Pfennigs, youth ambassador of the German Embassy, watched Chitral defeat Gilgit-Baltistan with 10-5 goals in the one-sided match held at world’s highest polo ground in the valley.

Taking memories to Twitter, the ambassador lauded Chitral for very welcoming people and great matches.

"Weather changed frequently at #shandur polo. but a bit of rain couldn’t stop @GERinPAK4youth and me from watching the fascinating matches! there is no such thing as bad weather, just wrong clothing," he wrote.



