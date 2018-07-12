Imran Khan summoned by NAB for govt helicopter use

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan has been called by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to explain his position for allegedly using Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s helicopters.

Sources say that Khan has been asked to appear at NAB’s Peshawer office on July 18th.

The bureau’s KP director was instructed by NAB chairman Javed Iqbal in February to carry out a probe into the matter of Khan utilizing the helicopter in official control of the previous chief minister of KP.

The director general was further directed to discern what made the CM allow another individual to utilize his property and was also asked to find out if the same had occurred with others as well.

Furthermore, it was also instructed to verify whether the authority by the KP CM had been abused.

Earlier this year, it was reported that millions of rupees were spent by the KP government on Imran’s alleged use of the provincial government‘s helicopters.

Former KP CM Pervez Khattak had earlier been called for in the case as well.