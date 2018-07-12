Thu July 12, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 12, 2018

Share

Nawaz Sharif returning to fulfill his commitment with people of Pakistan: Shahbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President and former chief minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif has stated that Nawaz Sharif was coming back along with his daughter to fulfill his commitment with the people of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference here Thursday, a day before return of Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif said, “Nawaz has left his seriously ill wife in the protection of Allah. He is coming back along with his daughter to fulfill his commitment with the people of Pakistan.”

x
Shahbaz Sharif said “I will personally lead the reception rally from Lohari Gate tomorrow. I assure the authorities that our reception for Nawaz Sharif will be wholly peaceful.”

PMLN President said rumours are being spread about cancellation of Nawaz Sharif's flight. “Both he and Maryam are coming to Lahore according to the schedule. Pakistan is Nawaz Sharif's first love and even jail cannot stop him from doing his duty towards the country.”

He claimed the whole world now knows that the PMLN alone is being targeted. “Imran Khan has all the freedom to hold a public meeting in Lahore while section 144 has been imposed on the occasion of homecoming of PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif tomorrow.”

Shahbaz Sharif went on to say hundreds of the PMLN workers have been rounded up in what is an illegal swoop in violation of our fundamental rights. Our workers have been incarcerated for 30 days under MPO, which means that they will not be able to take part in elections. This is naked rigging, pure and simple.

“I visited Lahore yesterday and met people in different areas. I have gauged the mood of Lahorites. We are winning elections by the grace of Allah. If the results of elections are illegally changed, those doing so will be brought to justice.”

He said established corruption cases have been lying in NAB courts for a decade now. Nawaz Sharif attended 109 hearings of NAB court but was handed down the punishment and when he is coming back for rule of law, coercive action has been initiated on his workers a few days ahead of elections.

Page 171 of the NAB court judgment clearly states that allegations of corruption and corrupt practices could not be proven against Nawaz Sharif. Still he was sentenced for 10 years on presumption and his daughter, who never held any public office, was handed down 7 years in imprisonment for abetment. 

Comments

